Kurdistan's Minister of Electricity inaugurates a solar power plant in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-02T12:22:23+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Salih, inaugurated a solar power plant in Cambridge International School-Erbil earlier today, Thursday. In a joint press conference with Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, and the chair of Environment Foundation, Abdul Rahman al-Siddeeq, Minister Salih said that the total power-producing capacity of the project implemented by the German "SMD" company amounts to 200 Megawatts via 600 solar panels. Salih said that his ministry is keen to replicate the experience in other locations throughout the region.

related

Kurdistan Region launches a project to produce 75 megawatts of solar energy

Date: 2021-01-31 11:51:04

US asserts willingness to bolster the Energy sector in Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-06 15:45:51

Kurdistan considering utilizing flared gas for power production

Date: 2021-06-24 13:30:45