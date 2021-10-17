Iraqi MoE says it needs 20 trillion dinars to maintain power stations annually

Shafaq News/ Acting Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim, confirmed that his ministry needs 20 trillion dinars annually to purchase gas and energy.

Karim told Shafaq News Agency, "The Ministry of Electricity has an annual plan to conduct periodic maintenance of power stations. It is usually done in the winter in preparation for the summer."

"Unfortunately, the budget is not available to the Ministry of Electricity, given that the outgoing parliament has reduced the budget allocated to the Ministry, which caused a real problem."

The Minister pointed out that the ministry annually needs a maximum of 20 trillion dinars to purchase gas and energy to provide maintenance for power stations.