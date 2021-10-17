Kurdistan's Minister of Electricity urges the citizens to rationalize energy consumption

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Salih, visited the governorate of Duhok, north of the Region, earlier today, Sunday.

During the visit, the Minister held e meeting of Duhok's Deputy Governor, Shamoon Shlaymoon.

In the meeting, Minister Salih said, "we are working to implement many strategic power production projects in the Region. Some of which will be put into service by the end of the current year. Supply hours will increase consequently."

The Minister added that six sources cover the Region's power needs, urging the citizens to rationalize electricity consumption.