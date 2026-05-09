Two detained following harassment of tourist bus in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stopping a tourist bus and harassing passengers, Kurdish security forces (Asayish) reported on Saturday.

According to a statement, a complaint was filed on Friday after a group of young men on motorcycles blocked the bus in Kalar district in Garmian, part of Al-Sulaymaniyah province. Initial findings suggested the incident may have been driven by a dispute or provocation, while authorities maintained that the actions constitute a violation under Article 495 of the Iraqi Penal Code.