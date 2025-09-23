Gunmen shouting religious slogans attack police station in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Tuesday, two assailants attacked a police station in central Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, leaving one officer injured.

A security source told Shafaq News that the attackers, both young men, opened fire on the station while shouting religious slogans, adding that a police officer was immediately transferred to a hospital for treatment. Forces from the Asayish (internal security) operations unit arrested the two gunmen.

During initial interrogation, the detainees admitted they viewed the police officers as “infidels,” which motivated the assault, the source added. Preliminary investigations indicated the attackers had been raised under hardline ideology, prompting a broader probe into the networks or groups behind the