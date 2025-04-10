Turkiye targets PKK positions in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkiye launched intensive artillery shelling on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Gara Mountain range of Kurdistan Region's Duhok, a security source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the attack targeted the area around Khastu village in the Zîbarî region, but did not provide details on the human or material losses resulting from the operation.

Ankara considers the PKK a terrorist organization.

A series of cross-border strikes by Turkiye have continued despite PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan's declaration of a ceasefire and peace.

Last week, Turkish bombardment hit a valley near the village of Blava, Duhok, without resulting in any casualties.