Turkiye targets PKK in Kurdistan’s Duhok: Homes destroyed

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces attacked positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in villages in northern Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, a security source confirmed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that a Turkish artillery shelling targeted the villages of Mze, Kefnah Mze, and Spindari, situated on the slopes of Mount Gara of the Al-Amadiya district, destroying several civilian homes.

Due to the ongoing armed conflict between the PKK and Turkish military forces, these villages have reportedly faced repeated airstrikes and artillery shelling in recent years, with more than 20 similar assaults destroying over 25 homes, prompting residents to flee.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU—a stance recently echoed by Iraq.

On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the Region's support for the peace negotiations between Ankara and the PKK, describing them as a "historic opportunity" to secure lasting security and stability in the region.