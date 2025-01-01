Turkiye downs PKK drone north of Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish air defenses shot down a drone belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region, witnesses reported on Wednesday.

The witnesses told Shafaq News, "Turkish air defenses stationed at the peaks of Matin Mountain, overlooking the Al-Amadiya district north of Duhok, downed a PKK drone in an area between the villages of Kwani and Merstak within the district."

"The drone's fall did not result in any civilian casualties,” they added.

Earlier today, Turkish artillery targeted PKK positions in the vicinity of several villages in the Mount Gara and Mount Matin areas overlooking the Al-Amadiya district.

In recent years, Turkiye has intensified its operations in northern Iraq using drone strikes and ground forces to target PKK strongholds, actions it argues are “vital” for safeguarding national interests and preventing cross-border attacks.

Ankara, along with the US and the EU, considers the PKK a terrorist organization.