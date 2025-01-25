Turkiye condemns PKK attack killing 2 Iraqi border guards

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its condolences to the Iraqi people following the death of two border guards in an attack by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Dohuk Governorate of the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry Spokesperson, Oncu Keceli, wished a swift recovery to the injured soldiers, adding, “We confirm that the PKK poses a threat to the national security of both Turkiye and Iraq.”

Keceli continued that “the recent attack once again revealed the true face of the PKK.”

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that the clash sparked when a Border Guard patrol was investigating suspicious activity in the area, the patrol approached a house where two PKK fighters were hiding and demanded their surrender.

“However, the fighters refused, leading to an intense firefight between the two sides,” the source proceeded.

“Following the incident, a Turkish warplane launched an airstrike on the same house, destroying it,” the source said.

Revealing the casualties, the source confirmed that the clash resulted in the deaths of two Border Guard members, with a third wounded, while the two PKK fighters inside the house were also killed.