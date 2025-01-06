Turkiye: Two PKK female militants “neutralized” in operation in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ Turkish security sources reported on Monday that Turkiye intelligence agency (MIT) “neutralized” two female members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in an operation carried out in Hakurk region of the Kurdistan region.

Anadolu Agency quoted sources as saying the operation resulted in the “neutralization” of Zeinab Aslan, known by her nom de guerre "Mitra Mani," and Zelikha Mahjoub, who went by the name "Akin Dila."

Turkiye uses the term “neutralize” to denote that a PKK member has been killed, injured, or captured.

The sources added that Turkish intelligence had received information indicating that Aslan and Mahcup had been trained to carry out attacks against strategic targets in Turkiye.

The intelligence services closely tracked the two individuals, who were reportedly preparing to cross into Turkey.

Both women joined the PKK in 2015.

On Sunday, Turkiye's Ministry of Defense announced the killing of 36 PKK militants in Iraq and Syria. According to a statement, 32 killed PKK members were killed in northern Syria and 4 others in northern Iraq.

The PKK, which has its stronghold in the Qandil Mountains of northern Iraq, operates across several cities, regions, and valleys, from which it launches attacks against Turkiye.