Turkiye strikes PKK positions in Kurdistan’s Duhok: Source

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes conducted a series of intense airstrikes on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Duhok Province, Kurdistan Region, a security source reported on Tuesday.

“The airstrikes specifically targeted the area around Dershi (ديرشي) village, located deep within the slopes of Mount Gara, overlooking the Al-Amadiya district,” the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"Initial information has not yet revealed the extent of human or material losses."

The source further noted that the Turkish bombardment of Mount Gara is part of ongoing military operations by Turkish forces against the PKK in the area. These operations are reportedly part of Turkiye's strategy to track the group's members, as the mountain is believed to contain hideouts and tunnels used as logistical and military bases.

Earlier today, Turkiye neutralized (killed or captured) six PKK members in the areas of Operation Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kılıt) and Gara in northern Iraq.

Notably, Ankara has designated the PKK as a terrorist organization, asserting that the group targets its forces and citizens and operates across multiple countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq, and Iran.