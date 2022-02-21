Report

Turkish warplanes attack PKK sites in Erbil and Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-21T09:10:57+0000
Turkish warplanes attack PKK sites in Erbil and Duhok

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked north of Erbil Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkey carried out airstrikes on Parbezin Mountain in Sidekan, Bradost of Erbil Governorate where PKK fighters are located."

In the same context, "today, Turkish aircrafts struck intensively mountains overlooking the Shiladze district in the Amadiya District of Duhok."

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

