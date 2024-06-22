Turkish soldier killed in border clash

Shafaq News/ A Turkish soldier was killed during a search operation conducted by Turkish gendarmerie forces on the border between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced in a statement that infantry soldier Sergeant Mehmet Ali Horoz was killed in the operation.

The statement did not provide further details about the incident.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense announced a mountainous area north of Erbil.

The ministry stated in a release that "4 PKK terrorists detected in the Qandil region in northern Iraq were neutralized by an air operation."

The term "neutralize" is commonly used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists either surrendered, killed, or captured during the military operations.