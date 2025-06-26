Turkish shelling sparks wildfires in Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Thursday, Turkish artillery shelling sparked massive fires in northern Duhok province, the Kurdistan Region, burning farmland and forested areas after targeting suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in the mountainous al-Amadiyah district.

Residents reported intensified bombardments along the slopes of Gara Mountain, a frequent site of Turkish strikes against the PKK, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Security sources confirmed to Shafaq News that Turkish artillery has been shelling the area daily in recent days.

The bombardment caused extensive material damage to farms and pastures, the full extent of which is yet to be determined.