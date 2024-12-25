Turkish shelling hits PKK positions in Kurdistan’s Duhok, local residents fearful: Source

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces conducted “intensive” shelling targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a village north of Duhok, Kurdistan Region, a security source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The heavy artillery shelling targeted the area around Merstak village, located at the foothills of Matin Mountain, overlooking Al-Amadiya district.”

"The shelling caused panic among the local residents.”

Notably, the Matin Mountain area is a key base for the PKK, making it a frequent target of Turkish airstrikes. PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

Earlier today, Turkish National Intelligence Organization neutralized (killed or captured) Firat Serihan, a PKK leader listed in the “grey category” of wanted individuals during an operation in the Kurdistan Region.

Additionally, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that the Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 20 PKK/YPG (People's Protection Units) members, reportedly preparing for an attack in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions in northern Syria, as well as 1 PKK member identified in the Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq.