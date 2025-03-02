Turkish forces, PKK clash again in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters engaged in fierce clashes early Sunday in the Matin mountain range of Al-Amediya district, northern Duhok, security sources told Shafaq News.

The fighting erupted just two days after PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, jailed in Turkiye, called for a ceasefire to ease tensions with Ankara after decades of insurgency.

The clashes were concentrated around Link summit, overlooking the Deralok sub-district, with both sides exchanging fire using light and medium weapons, the sources said.

Residents reported heavy gunfire, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.