Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft carried out airstrikes on Monday targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Gara and Matina mountains overlooking Al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok governorate.

According to a security source, "Sifa Valley near the villages on the slopes of Mount Matina was subjected to Turkish aerial bombardment, while the areas surrounding the villages of Spindari and Kirkashi on the slopes of Mount Gara also experienced intense airstrikes."

The source added that it has not yet been possible to confirm if there were any casualties resulting from the Turkish airstrikes.

These airstrikes are part of the ongoing escalation between Turkish forces and the PKK, exacerbating the hardships faced by local residents and threatening their properties with destruction and displacement.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts at peace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, this process collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.

Ankara frequently expresses disappointment over the Iraqi government's historical reluctance to recognize and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization. However, recent developments indicate a shift in Iraq's position.

Following high-level discussions between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq has officially designated the PKK as a "banned organization".

This move aligns with Turkiye’s concerns and opens the door for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.