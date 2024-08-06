Turkish airstrikes hit PKK in Matin Mountain; casualties unknown

Turkish airstrikes hit PKK in Matin Mountain; casualties unknown
2024-08-06T17:33:55+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a security source reported that Turkish aircraft targeted Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in the Matin Mountain range, in the Al-Amadiya area, north of Duhok in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The source told Shafaq News Agency that “the bombing targeted a peak on Matin Mountain overlooking the village of Koherzi, with no information on casualties available yet."

On Monday, a security source reported that Turkish artillery targeted PKK positions in the Kara Mountain range near Al-Amadiya, causing extensive fires to agricultural land in the villages of Deresh and Raziki.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon