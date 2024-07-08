Turkish drone attack in Kurdistan Region leaves two PKK members injured

Shafaq News/ On Monday, The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region confirmed that two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), were injured in a Turkish drone bombing that targeted a car transporting them on the road between the Tal-Qasab complex and Sinjar district, at 11:10 this morning.

The Service stated, "According to information, the car was carrying three people, and two of them were seriously injured."

A police source in Nineveh had informed Shafaq News Agency earlier today, "The airstrike targeted a civilian car (Tucson) transporting three Yazidis, suspected to be PKK-affiliated."

He added, "The car belongs to the Gara Tefi channel affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party," noting that "the injured were transferred to a nearby hospital to receive treatment, and it was not clear whether there were any deaths among them."

Turkiye has been involved in military operations in northern Iraq, targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Turkish government has cited security concerns and the need to combat terrorism as the rationale for its military actions in Kurdistan.

These operations have involved airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground incursions into Iraqi territory.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and several other countries, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, seeking greater autonomy for Kurds within Turkiye.

The Turkish shelling in Kurdistan has led to civilian casualties and displacement, exacerbating tensions in the region.

It has also raised concerns among Kurdish communities and international observers about the impact on civilian populations and the broader stability of the region.