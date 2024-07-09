Turkish airstrikes destroy homes in northern Duhok amid PKK conflict

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, eyewitnesses in Duhok reported that several houses were damaged and burned in a village in the north of Duhok Governorate due to Turkish bombing.

Witnesses informed Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish fighter jets conducted raids on Mazi village, located at the foot of Kara Mountain overlooking Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok."

"The airstrikes resulted in the destruction and burning of several homes that had been abandoned by the village's residents years ago due to the armed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish army," they reported.

Earlier today, PKK militants launched a rocket attack on a Peshmerga position in Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok, which resulted in the injury of a Peshmerga fighter near the village of Sikeri.

In addition, a military site of the Turkish army in the Matin Mountain range in Al-Amadiya was targeted by the PKK.

In Duhok, the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party has profoundly influenced local dynamics. Known for its military engagements against Turkish forces and occasional clashes with the Peshmerga, the PKK has raised significant security concerns. These activities have not only affected the security landscape, especially along the borders with Turkiye and Syria but have also led to humanitarian consequences such as civilian displacement and fire outbreaks in farmers and agricultural lands.