Turkish attacks on over 26 villages in northeastern Syria leave 14+ casualties

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that Turkish airstrikes targeted four cities and over 26 villages in northeastern Syria, killing four people and injuring over ten others.

The Ministry stated that it destroyed 32 locations of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Syria and Iraq. These attacks are part of a series of operations that Turkiye is conducting in response to the PKK assault on Wednesday, which targeted a sprawling industrial facility in Ankara, killing five and injuring 22. The operations are targeting PKK positions in northern Iraq and Syria, regions where the PKK, deemed a terrorist organization by Ankara, has a significant presence.

Al-Hurra's reporter in northern Syria, citing medical sources, stated that “four people, including a child, were killed and ten others injured in artillery shelling by the Turkish army on Wednesday in the center of Tal Rifaat, a city in the northern Aleppo countryside controlled by Kurdish forces and the Syrian regime.”

Separately, “three members of the Internal Security Forces of northeastern Syria were injured on Wednesday due to a Turkish drone strike that hit a security center in the city of Kobani, while a civilian was injured by a drone strike targeting the Gulf Clinic in Qamishli. Additionally, a worker at the Suwaidiyah gas plant was wounded by a drone strike,” he added.

Syrian news networks reported that Turkish shelling targeted Herbel village in the Aleppo countryside, Qazaali village on the outskirts of Kobani, and the vicinity of Ain Issa in northern Al-Raqqa, as well as the villages of Sayda, Awn Al-Dadat, Al-Darj, and Al-Tukharin the outskirts of Manbij city. Two Internal Security Forces centers in Qamishli were also attacked by Turkish drones, with no information available about the extent of human and material losses.

For its part, the Kurdish Hawar News Agency confirmed that Turkish shelling affected the villages of Tanb, Mara’anaz, Al-Malkiya, Al-Alaqmiya, and Shawargha in the vicinity of Afrin, as well as the villages of Ain Daqna, Minaq, Bailoniya, Al-Sheikh Eissa, Herbel, Samuqiya, Tel Al-Madiq, Tal Jijan, Narbiya, Radar, Al-Sha’ala, and Kharbat Al-Sha’ala in the Shahba region in northeastern Aleppo province. It also hit Mera Mera, Bani Shakft, and Tabki in the vicinity of the town of Derik on the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The Turkish bombardment also hit the power stations in Amuda and Kobani, causing them to go out of service, along with strikes on Qamishli Silos, al-Saida oil station, the Awda oil station in Al-Qahṭaniyah, the Tufla station and the Suwaidiyah gas plant near the Syrian-Iraqi border, Al-Hurra’s reporter confirmed.

In this context, Mazloum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, wrote on Friday on X, "Turkiye indiscriminately and unjustifiably bombards our areas, targeting civilian, service, and health centers. This is a war crime.”

"We have repeatedly expressed our readiness for dialogue, but we affirm that our forces are prepared to defend our people and land," he added.

As of the publication of this report, local authorities in northeastern Syria had not released any statistics regarding the Turkish attacks that targeted several areas in the north of the country.