Turkish aircraft target Kurdish Workers' party sites in Dohuk

Shafaq News / A military source in Dohuk, Kurdistan region, reported on Thursday that Turkish aircraft had targeted sites associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the northern part of the governorate.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, divulged that "Turkish aircraft launched two raids targeting Workers' Party locations in the vicinity of Sirkly village, situated at the foot of Mount Matin in the Amadiya district."