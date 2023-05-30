Turkish air strikes renewed on PKK sites in Dohuk

Shafaq News / Turkish aircraft renewed their airstrikes on Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) positions in the northern part of Dohuk, according to a government source on Tuesday.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated, "The mountain range overlooking the Amedi district was targeted three times today, where elements of the Kurdish Workers' Party are stationed."

The strikes occurred in close proximity to the villages of Koherzi, Blafa, and Skiriye in the Nahla area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dirluk sub-district of Amedi, without information on the resulting casualties.