Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish Minister of Defense visits Masoud Barzani in his headquarters in Saladin

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-19T11:44:14+0000
Turkish Minister of Defense visits Masoud Barzani in his headquarters in Saladin

Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, hosted today, Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar, and his accompanying delegation in his headquarters in Saladin governorate.

Hulusi was flanked by Yasar Guler, Chief of Staff of the Turkish Army, Hakan Karacay, the Turkish Consul General in Erbil, and advisors in the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Media office of the Kurdish leader said that the Minister of Defense emphasized during the visit the need for security and stability in the region and developing relations between Turkey, Kurdistan, and Iraq, which he deemed as "very vital" for his country.

The minister added that security and stability would contribute to strengthening the economy and development in the region, hoping that Erbil and Baghdad reach common ground regarding the outstanding issues through dialogue within the framework of the constitution.

For his part, the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, referred to the historical relations between the Region and Turkey and emphasized the foundations of harmony between the two sides, shedding light political situation, challenges, and developments in Iraq and Kurdistan.

related

Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Date: 2020-11-12 14:56:54
Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Date: 2020-07-29 14:28:30
Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Date: 2020-11-18 17:38:22
Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Masoud Barzani: to overcome disagreements

Date: 2020-07-30 09:56:30
Masoud Barzani: to overcome disagreements

Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 20:55:53
Masoud Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Al-Kadhimi meets Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-10 09:59:26
Al-Kadhimi meets Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Masoud Barzani: receiving the displaced Iraqis a national duty

Date: 2021-01-07 16:15:51
Masoud Barzani: receiving the displaced Iraqis a national duty

Masoud Barzani: September Revolution was to defend the legitimate rights of our people

Date: 2020-09-11 08:06:21
Masoud Barzani: September Revolution was to defend the legitimate rights of our people