Turkish Deputy FM in Erbil: Exploring economic ties and heritage sites

Shafaq News/ Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz visited Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday to discuss economic cooperation and explore the city's historic landmarks.

According to a statement from the office of Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw, the deputy minister was received alongside Turkish Consul General Arman Topcu by Governor Khoshnaw and Kurdistan Regional Government Minister for Minority Affairs Aydin Maruf.

The talks focused on enhancing bilateral ties, particularly in trade and investment. Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening economic cooperation between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Region.

Following the meeting, the Turkish delegation toured Erbil’s historic Qaysari Bazaar, the Mausoleum of Sultan Muzaffar al-Din, and the iconic Choli Minaret.

Deputy Minister Yılmaz expressed appreciation for the warm reception and praised the city's peaceful and secure atmosphere, according to the statement.