Turkey's artillery, warplanes strike PKK sites in the north of the Kurdistan region

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes reportedly bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the north of the Kurdistan region's governorate of Duhok on Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that "the Turkish offensive primarily targeted the vicinity of the Skeiri village on the slopes of the mount Matin in the Amadiyah district, which lies in the northern reaches of Dohuk."

It was not immediately clear what damages or casualties have resulted from the attack, the source said.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) militia, which are both designated as terrorist groups by Ankara.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives.

In April, the Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Iraqi charge d'affaires after Baghdad accused Ankara of violating its sovereignty and called on it to withdraw its forces from Iraqi territory.