Two civilians killed in PKK attack north of Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-05-26T17:38:42+0000
Two civilians killed in PKK attack north of Duhok

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Region's counter-terrorism department revealed that two civilians were killed and two others were injured in a rocket attack launched by what it called the "terrorists" of the Kurdistan Workers Party, north of Duhok.

The department said in a statement that the Kurdistan Workers Party's "terrorists" launched two rockets targeting Aradna village, Amerli district.

Earlier today, a security source reported that several casualties were recorded in the aftermath of an unknown shelling on Thursday, north of Duhok.

