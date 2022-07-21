Report

One day after the Zakho attack.. Turkish aircraft attack Duhok again

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-21T19:03:37+0000
Shafaq News / Eyewitness reported that Turkish aircraft bombarded today, Thursday, sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), north of Duhok.

A witness told Shafaq News agency that the targeted sites are located in the Matin mountain range, Amedi district.

A "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, Iraq state TV said.

Children were amongst the victims, including a 1-year-old, the Kurdish health minister said in a statement, adding that all the victims died before reaching a hospital.

