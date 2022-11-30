Turkey's warplanes bomb PKK sites in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkey's warplanes bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok's northern district of Amadiyah, eyewitnesses reported on Wednesday.

"PKK sites in the vicinity of the Plava village were hit by ten consecutive airstrikes," eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, "the bombardment targeted a valley in the Sarkali village and Mount Mateen."

"The size of damages are not immediately clear," they said.