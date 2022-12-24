Turkey's artillery bombs a village in Duhok's Amadiyah

Shafaq News/ Ankara's artillery reportedly struck sites in Duhok's boder village of Kuherzi, near rhe borders of the Kurdistan region with Turkey, spreading fear among the locals.

An eyewitness told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish artillery carried out five attacks the village of Kuherzi in the Amadiyah district this morning.

Some of the shells landed within 500 meters of the residential area of the village, spreading fear among the civilians, the eyewitness said.

The attack, however, did not result in human casualties.