Turkish warplanes strike Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Thursday, bombing two border villages in Al-Amadiya district.

The eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish warplanes struck intensively this noon the villages of Sergeli and Sekeri in Al-Amadiya, the northern governorate of Duhok," noting that "the explosions caused no causalities."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.