Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Turkish warplanes strike Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-22T11:00:39+0000
Turkish warplanes strike Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes attacked Duhok governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Thursday, bombing two border villages in Al-Amadiya district.

The eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, that "Turkish warplanes struck intensively this noon the villages of Sergeli and Sekeri in Al-Amadiya, the northern governorate of Duhok," noting that "the explosions caused no causalities."

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.


related

Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-09 13:49:06
Turkish warplanes launch air strikes in Duhok

Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-17 10:52:42
Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Date: 2020-08-23 11:00:20
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Kurdistan Ministry of Interior issues a clarification regarding commercial traffic halt with Turkey

Date: 2020-03-01 13:10:03
Kurdistan Ministry of Interior issues a clarification regarding commercial traffic halt with Turkey

Turkish bombardment ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

Date: 2020-08-19 10:48:17
Turkish bombardment ignites fire in local farms in Duhok

Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Date: 2020-09-03 10:25:02
Turkey’s forces pave road in Zakho

Erdogan strikes Kurds and dismiss three officials in their regions on charges of "terrorism"

Date: 2019-08-19 11:33:03
Erdogan strikes Kurds and dismiss three officials in their regions on charges of "terrorism"

Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok

Date: 2020-07-26 15:35:07
Two PKK fighters killed in a Turkish Airstrike in Duhok