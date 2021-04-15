Report

Turkey strikes a village of Duhok Governorate

Date: 2021-04-15T20:55:59+0000
Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes on Thursday bombed a village of Duhok Governorate.

The district director Serbest Akrawi told Shafaq News Agency, “Turkish warplanes struck the vicinity of Jalki Al-Nasara village, in Kani Masi sub-district without causing any causalities.”

They did not give any further information.

Kurdish border villages and mountains have been a target for Turkish air and artillery strikes pursuing that it target fighters opposing them, and these operations resulted in casualties and material damage.

Turkey is taking its decades-old conflict with Kurdish militants deep into northern Iraq, establishing military bases and deploying armed military drones against the fighters in their mountain strongholds.

Turkey has been battling an “insurgency” in its mainly Kurdish southeast by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants that has killed 40,000 people since the 1980s and which has largely been directed from within Iraq.

