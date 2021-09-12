Duhok hosts a commercial Turkey-Kurdistan meeting

Shafaq News/ Dozens of companies participated in a "commercial forum" held in Duhok, north of the Kurdistan Region, earlier today, Sunday.

The meeting, organized by the Duhok's Industry and Trade chamber and Turkey's Industry and business persons association, was attended by the governor and professionals from both Kurdistan and Turkey.

Ayad Hasan, the chief of the governorate's Industry and Trade Chamber, told Shafaq News Agency, "the meeting aims to bolster the commercial ties with Turkey, eliminate hurdles blocking the trade movement, and establish relations and partnerships between professionals from both sides."

In addition to dozens of businesspersons, 40 companies from Kurdistan and Turkey attended the meeting today.