The tenth edition of the Duhok International Film Festival kicks off

Shafaq News / The tenth edition of the Duhok International Film Festival kicked off today, Saturday, in Duhok governorate, with a significant presence of prominent Kurdish and foreign cinematic figures, alongside a dense audience of talented international guests in the cinema world.

The festival commenced with the arrival of actors and directors who presented their works for participation in the festival, parading down the red carpet before entering the movie screening halls.

The festival was inaugurated with the screening of "Messi of Baghdad", a film by Kurdish director Sehim Omar, who has received prestigious international awards across various parts of the world.

Hassan Aref, the festival's spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency, "A total of 116 films will be screened during the festival, including Kurdish and foreign films, across various locations in Duhok."

Aref further added that "a significant number of seminars and cinematic dialogues will be held during the festival period."

The tenth Duhok Film Festival will span eight days, featuring 57 films out of the total 116 competing for the festival awards, contributing to an artistic experience and cultural exchange that enriches the global cinematic landscape.