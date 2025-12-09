Duhok kicks off 12th International Film Festival

Shafaq News – Duhok

The 12th Duhok International Film Festival opened on Tuesday with 110 films, launching a week of screenings and events centered on this year’s theme of drought and climate change.

Filmmakers and actors walked the red carpet before the festival premiered My Uncle James, directed by Kurdish-Iranian filmmaker Vahab Pour and filmed in Norway and Romania. The opening drew a large audience from within the Kurdistan Region and abroad.

Festival director Amir Ali told Shafaq News that Kurdish and international films are competing across feature, short, and documentary sections, covering a wide range of social, humanitarian, cultural, and artistic topics. He said the drought-focused theme aims to highlight an escalating global challenge with direct effects on people and the environment.

The festival runs through December 16, concluding with an awards ceremony.