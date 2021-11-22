Duhok International Film Festival concludes its activities today

Shafaq News/ Duhok International Film Festival concluded its activities today.

The festival's media official, Hassan Aref, told Shafaq News Agency that the governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, received the participants in the festival today.

"The festival had prizes for Kurdish and foreign films, the best actor, best actress, and best script, best documentary film, in addition to prizes for participants in cinema workshops held on the sidelines of the festival.

It is noteworthy that 94 Kurdish and foreign films from thirty different countries participated in the seven-days festival.