Focusing on “MIGRATION,” the 9th Duhok International Film Festival to be held in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The 9th Duhok International Film Festival will be held this December with the participation of 100 films. The Festival’s Organizing Committee announced that all preparations are completed, and the ceremony will start on December 1, bringing Kurdish, Arab, and international films to Kurdistan. Committee member Hassan Aref told Shafaq News Agency that the seven-day festival would host 47 Kurdish and 52 international films from Europe, the Arab world, the United States, and Canada. Aref added that ten films represent Sweden. The Festival theme is “migration,” therefore, the shows will be screened in the Domiz camp for Syrian refugees near the city of Duhok. He said.

