Duhok International Film Festival to kick off in December with focus on "Sports and Cinema"

Shafaq News/ The 11th edition of the Duhok International Film Festival (IFF) is set to run from December 9 to 16, the festival's organizing committee announced on Tuesday.

“This year’s edition will showcase 107 films, including 46 Kurdish films, along with a diverse selection of international films,” Hassan Aref, the committee’s spokesperson, told Shafaq News. The lineup will feature a mix of short films, documentaries, and feature-length films.

This year, the festival will spotlight Indian cinema, which will participate in nine films. A special “India Day” will be dedicated to screenings of Indian films and will feature a performance by an Indian dance troupe.

The festival’s theme, “Sports and Cinema,” will explore the mutual influence between the two fields, examining how cinema can promote sports and how sports can elevate cinema on a global scale, Aref explained.

The festival will also host numerous panels addressing topics related to cinema and will offer a range of activities aimed at delivering a comprehensive experience for film enthusiasts.