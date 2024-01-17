The U.S. Expresses Solidarity with Kurdistan Region Following Iranian Missile Strikes

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the United States reconfirmed its "solidarity, sympathy, and support" to the Kurdistan Region after the Iranian ballistic missile on Erbil that killed civilians.

According to a statement by Masoud Barzani's headquarters, the Kurdish leader met with U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski at Saladin Resort in Erbil.

The two sides discussed the political development and security situation in Iraq and the Region and the Iranian attack on the Kurdish capital.

The U.S. ambassador labeled the Iranian Revolutionary Guard missile bombardment as an 'unjustified act and a violation of Iraqi territorial sovereignty.' She declared that the U.S. would stand with the Kurdish people during hard times.

In turn, leader Barzani pointed out that the Region wants "strong and respectful relations with the Iraqi government and neighboring countries based on mutual agreements."

The IRGC attacks on Erbil are "unfair and a breach of Iraqi as well as the Kurdish Region's sovereignty." He said such actions would not break "the will" of the Kurds but only strengthen their resolve.

Barzani also praised the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani in following up on this case.