The Barzani’s Approach is based on serving people, KDP’s Head

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-13T15:49:36+0000
Shafaq News / The head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani stressed, on Saturday, that all parties in the government should be “servants of the people of Kurdistan”.

A statement issued by the KDP’s head said that he received in Saladin Resort, the Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party team in the regional government.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister provided an overview of the government's work and reform program in the oil sector, the Peshmerga and other areas, and the steps to increase government revenues and provide services to citizens.

For his part, Masoud Barzani delivered a speech in which he talked about the political situation and developments in Kurdistan and Iraq in addition to the unity of the political parties in the region.

KDP’s leader praised the efforts of KDP’s team in the government, expressing the need for all to consider themselves as “servants of the people of Kurdistan” and they must exist among the poor, because “power is for serving the masses.”

The “Barzani’s approach” is the approach of serving people, the people of Kurdistan should feel dignity in their government." He added.

He also expressed his support for the regional government and demanded to continue the reform project with determination and power.

