Thailand seeks to expand economic ties with Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Thailand's Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Sopharak Prongthura, expressed his country's desire to expand economic relations with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said, "We welcomed the Thai Ambassador today and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, and tourism."

He added, "The Kurdistan Region is keen on deepening its bilateral relations with Thailand based on mutual interests."

The Thai ambassador, accompanied by a trade delegation from his country, emphasized that the visit aims to explore and enhance commercial and economic cooperation with the Regional Government.