Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies over the next 48 hours, with temperatures reaching as high as 43°C in some areas, the Meteorology and Seismology Directorate said on Friday.

On Friday and Saturday, light to moderate northwesterly winds will range from 10 to 20 km/h, with visibility between eight and 10 km. Temperatures are expected to remain close to recent levels.

Garmian is forecast to record the highest temperature at 43°C, followed by Zakho at 41°C; Erbil, Chamchamal, Duhok and Halabja at 40°C; Al-Sulaymaniyah at 37°C; and Pirmam at 36°C, while Haji Omeran is forecast to be coolest at 25°C.