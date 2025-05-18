Tehran visit: President Barzani meets Iranian Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Sunday, with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in Tehran.

While the Kurdistan Region Presidency has yet to release details of the discussion, the meeting was part of Barzani’s official visit to Iran for the Tehran Dialogue Forum, at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Earlier today, Barzani conferred with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Araghchi to explore ways to boost cooperation between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Iran.

Speaking at the event, Barzani criticized Baghdad’s “failure” to implement constitutional provisions related to federalism, while reassuring neighboring states that the Kurdistan Region will not serve as a base for destabilizing activity.