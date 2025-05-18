President Barzani holds talks with Iran’s FM in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Sunday, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran.

The discussions reportedly focused on regional developments and deepening ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Iran.

The meeting followed Barzani’s earlier talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum, which brought together delegates from 53 countries. Both sides agreed on the need to expand cooperation and maintain regional stability through shared interests.

The Kurdish President traveled to Tehran on Saturday to attend the forum, at the invitation of Araghchi.

Speaking at the event, he criticized Baghdad’s “failure” to implement constitutional provisions related to federalism, warning that ignoring these obligations risks undermining Iraq’s unity.

Barzani also reassured neighboring states that the Region will not serve as a base for destabilizing activity, including against Iran.

