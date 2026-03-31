Syrian Kurds rally backing Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Hasakah

Thousands of Syrian Kurds staged demonstrations across northeast Syria on Tuesday in support of the Kurdistan Region and against attacks they blame on Iran and allied armed groups.

Protests were reported in Qamishli, Hasakah, Amuda, Darbasiyah, and Derik, where participants voiced solidarity with the Kurdistan Region’s leadership and population amid ongoing strikes. Organizers said the rallies aimed to show unity and reject attacks on the region, urging Baghdad to take a clearer stance.

Demonstrators also expressed support for Kurdish and Iranian rights movements, calling for dignity and political freedoms. In Derik, activists called for wider mobilization among Kurdish communities in Turkiye, Syria, and the diaspora, while gatherings in recent days have spread across multiple cities.