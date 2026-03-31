Trump signals US exit from Iran within weeks

Shafaq News- Washington

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran is seeking a deal after “losing everything,” while signaling US forces could leave the country within weeks.

Speaking alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump said Tehran has reached out for negotiations, though he claimed the effort is being underreported. He framed the US objective as preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, adding that once that goal is secured, Washington expects to withdraw within two to three weeks.

Rubio said the military campaign also aims to dismantle Iran’s missile arsenal.