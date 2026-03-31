Akitu celebrations canceled in Duhok over security concerns

Shafaq News- Duhok

Assyrian, Chaldean, and Syriac communities in Duhok have canceled annual Akitu New Year celebrations due to rising regional tensions and recent security incidents in the Kurdistan Region.

Haitham Boutros, deputy head of the Nohadra Cultural and Social Club, said the event scheduled for April 1 was called off to protect public safety amid ongoing instability and recent strikes in parts of Duhok province.

The festival, held annually since its revival after the 1992 Kurdish uprising, typically draws participants from across Iraq and abroad and features public parades, traditional dress, and cultural performances.

Akitu, rooted in ancient Mesopotamian civilizations, marks the traditional New Year and is observed over 12 days.