Israel plans long-term presence in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the government is considering keeping troops in southern Lebanon indefinitely, outlining plans to establish a security zone extending to the Litani River.

In a statement, Katz said Israeli forces would maintain control over the area to counter anti-tank threats and prevent the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese residents until northern Israel’s security is ensured. He also signaled the demolition of border villages, drawing comparisons to operations in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in Gaza.

The plan has triggered sharp international criticism. Human Rights Watch warned that preventing civilians from returning could amount to forced displacement and a potential war crime, citing a broader pattern of violations. UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher warned southern Lebanon risks becoming “another occupied territory,” noting that fighting has already displaced about 1.1 million people and raising concerns over civilian protection. European powers including the UK, France, and Italy called on Israel to avoid expanding its military operations and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty.