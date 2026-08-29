Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Sunni and Shiite Muslims in Al-Sulaymaniyah gathered on Saturday to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (Mawlid) together, in the city's first joint celebration of the occasion.

Held under the supervision of the Supreme Religious Authority in the Kurdistan Region, the ceremony brought together religious figures, community members and Sufi participants at Al-Abrar Hussainiya.

The program featured Quranic recitations, religious chants and hymns performed by children, along with Sufi praises of the Prophet recounting aspects of Muhammad's life and virtues.

For Sheikh Imad al-Zirijawi, a representative of the Authority, the occasion carried significance beyond its religious and historical importance, reflecting social and humanitarian values and the ability of people in Al-Sulaymaniyah to come together.

"This participation represents the true image of Islam. Muslims complement one another, and the Prophet and the Prophet's family bring us together," he said. "Religious occasions should strengthen ties between Muslims rather than become a cause of division," framing the gathering as a celebration of tolerance, unity and coexistence.

Read more: Mawlid celebrations begin in Al-Sulaymaniyah