Sunni Iraqi cleric warns of sectarian strife, blames 'shaky' politicians

Shafaq News/ A prominent Sunni cleric in Baghdad has warned of renewed sectarian strife in Iraq, blaming "shaky" politicians for inciting tensions between the country's Sunni and Shiite communities.

During Friday prayers at the Abu Hanifa al-No'man Mosque in the al-A'azamiyah district, Sheikh Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar said that recent rhetoric had raised concerns about a resurgence of sectarian violence.

"In recent times, and specifically in the past two or three months, talk has begun to appear on the horizon of Baghdad and Iraq that could reignite sectarian strife once again," Abdul Jabbar said. "I rule it out, but I do not say it is impossible."

He urged Iraqis to "beware of this sedition that some politicians unfortunately want to use to strengthen their shaky positions," adding that "it is not in the interests of Iraq or Iraqis, it is not in the interests of all of us to be dragged into this sectarian conflict."

The cleric called on all Iraqis to stay away from these tensions and to strive to live in peace and security, explaining that "sedition is of two types: sedition that falls on the oppressor, let it fall, but the one that falls on everyone, everyone pays the price for it. We have tried the latter but were saved by God Almighty. We must beware of that."